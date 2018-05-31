Search

Advanced search

Drug-addict burglar struck while children slept

PUBLISHED: 06:00 10 January 2020

A house in Wellesley Road was one of two burgled in one night by Sonny Larter. Picture: Nick Butcher

A house in Wellesley Road was one of two burgled in one night by Sonny Larter. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2008

A drug-addict burglar clambered into two homes and stole various belongings in the same evening while children slept inside.

On the night of October 21 Sonny Larter, 22 and of no fixed abode, gained access to two Great Yarmouth homes, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Speaking at a sentencing hearing on Thursday, prosecutor Chris Youell told the court how Larter had climbed through unsecured windows of two homes in the town, on Wellesley Road and Bermondsey Place.

Once inside, he crept around gathering belongings before escaping off into the night - while the young children of the two families slept.

Larter's first stop was the home on Wellesley Road, where he got through a window and stole three iPads and an iPod.

He then stole a variety of objects from the Bermondsey Place home, including cash, bank cards, jewellery and a purse.

You may also want to watch:

And it was the thefts from the second home that resulted in his eventual capture, as he was caught on CCTV using one of the stolen bank cards to buy a packet of cigarettes at the town's Express Stores at 5.30am the following day.

While the iPod belonging to the first family was recovered, the three iPads - costing a combined £1,800 - were never returned.

Sentencing Larter to 15 months in prison, Judge Andrew Shaw said: "Breaking into people's houses causes obvious devastation. People are entitled to feel safe in their own homes and your actions have had substantial impact on the two families and you need to reflect on that.

"The offences are aggravated by the fact that children were at home at the time."

A victim impact statement written by one of the families whose homes was burgled by Larter said: "This has made me feel scared to be in my own home. I have young children and everything has changed. I think about there being knives in the kitchen and what could happen if somebody was in the house. Whenever somebody knocks on the door, I jump."

In mitigation, John Morgans, Larter's solicitor said: "The defendant has significant drug problems and is very proud of the fact that while being inside he has been able to detoxify.

"He is a young man that has learning difficulties and is trying not to make them obvious."

Most Read

Demolition work set to begin to make way for major new hotel

Spitfire Road at its junction with Anson Road. Photo: Google

Photo of sick child sleeping on hospital floor lays bare severe A&E pressures

Lacey Taylor was taken to the NNUH's A&E by her mum on Saturday December 21. Her mum said there were no seats left in the children's waiting area so her daughter slept on the corridor floor for around an hour before getting a bed. Photo: Carla Taylor/PA Images

‘It’s draconian’ - Council enforces parking fines town avoided for years

Drivers in a market town will see their days of free parking numbered as a council takes over responsibility for enforcing tickets. Photo: Matthew Nixon

‘Threat to lives’ as ambulances trapped in traffic jams on estate

Ambulances at the Longwater Ambulance Station. Picture: Denise Bradley

Dealer hid £3,000 of cocaine in a secret compartment in his car

Matthew Sykes, who has been jailed for more than three years. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Photo of sick child sleeping on hospital floor lays bare severe A&E pressures

Lacey Taylor was taken to the NNUH's A&E by her mum on Saturday December 21. Her mum said there were no seats left in the children's waiting area so her daughter slept on the corridor floor for around an hour before getting a bed. Photo: Carla Taylor/PA Images

Famous wrecked boat revealed by super-low tides

Part of what's left of the hull of the SS Fernebo on Cromer beach. Picture: ALAN TUTT

‘My heart’s not in it’: Owner puts Norwich cafe up for sale

John Cornwell (inset) has sold the Butterfly Cafe in Norwich. Pictures: John Cornwell

Fears as number of new homes in village could double

The field off Hare Road in Great Plumstead which could be partly turned into a housing development of 10 homes. Picture: Google Street View

Work starts on 10 new homes in town

(Left to right) Stuart Bisley, director of Breckland Bridge, Paul Pitcher managing director of Wellington Construction, Attleborough Mayor Cllr Tony Crouch and David Winch, the Land Group director. Photo: Courtesy of PR Works
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists