Stay Home message heard as streets remain quiet

Great Yarmouth from live web cam Easter Sunday 2020. Pictures: Great Yarmouth Borough Council Archant

For much of the week leading up to this Easter weekend, police, hospital staff and council leaders echoed the same message: Stay home.

Sheringham Easter weekend April 2020. COVID19 Lock Down Pictures: Vanessa Connolly Sheringham Easter weekend April 2020. COVID19 Lock Down Pictures: Vanessa Connolly

In Great Yarmouth, the borough council joined with tourist bosses to say the town was closed to visitors this weekend, regardless of how high the mercury rose.

On Easter Sunday, webcams around the seafront showed streets and beaches, usually full of sun seekers and visitors on a warm and sunny bank holiday weekend, almost entirely deserted.

Occasionally, cyclists or walkers prove the cameras are more than still pictures, while police cars can be seen routinely patrolling the seafront.

While the streets of Sheringham weren’t completely empty on Saturday, many of those out appeared to be carring out shopping, and the streets were reportedly quieter on Easter Sunday as many residents and visitors stayed at home.

