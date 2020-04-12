Search

Advanced search

Stay Home message heard as streets remain quiet

PUBLISHED: 16:22 12 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 12 April 2020

Great Yarmouth from live web cam Easter Sunday 2020. Pictures: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Great Yarmouth from live web cam Easter Sunday 2020. Pictures: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Archant

For much of the week leading up to this Easter weekend, police, hospital staff and council leaders echoed the same message: Stay home.

Sheringham Easter weekend April 2020. COVID19 Lock Down Pictures: Vanessa ConnollySheringham Easter weekend April 2020. COVID19 Lock Down Pictures: Vanessa Connolly

In Great Yarmouth, the borough council joined with tourist bosses to say the town was closed to visitors this weekend, regardless of how high the mercury rose.

On Easter Sunday, webcams around the seafront showed streets and beaches, usually full of sun seekers and visitors on a warm and sunny bank holiday weekend, almost entirely deserted.

Occasionally, cyclists or walkers prove the cameras are more than still pictures, while police cars can be seen routinely patrolling the seafront.

While the streets of Sheringham weren’t completely empty on Saturday, many of those out appeared to be carring out shopping, and the streets were reportedly quieter on Easter Sunday as many residents and visitors stayed at home.

Great Yarmouth from live web cam Easter Sunday 2020. Pictures: Great Yarmouth Borough Council Great Yarmouth from live web cam Easter Sunday 2020. Pictures: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Sheringham Easter weekend April 2020. COVID19 Lock Down Pictures: Vanessa ConnollySheringham Easter weekend April 2020. COVID19 Lock Down Pictures: Vanessa Connolly

Great Yarmouth from live web cam Easter Sunday 2020. Pictures: Great Yarmouth Borough Council Great Yarmouth from live web cam Easter Sunday 2020. Pictures: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Sheringham Easter weekend April 2020. COVID19 Lock Down Pictures: Vanessa ConnollySheringham Easter weekend April 2020. COVID19 Lock Down Pictures: Vanessa Connolly

Sheringham Easter weekend April 2020. COVID19 Lock Down Pictures: Vanessa ConnollySheringham Easter weekend April 2020. COVID19 Lock Down Pictures: Vanessa Connolly

Sheringham Easter weekend April 2020. COVID19 Lock Down Pictures: Vanessa ConnollySheringham Easter weekend April 2020. COVID19 Lock Down Pictures: Vanessa Connolly

Sheringham Easter weekend April 2020. COVID19 Lock Down Pictures: Vanessa ConnollySheringham Easter weekend April 2020. COVID19 Lock Down Pictures: Vanessa Connolly

Sheringham Easter weekend April 2020. COVID19 Lock Down Pictures: Vanessa ConnollySheringham Easter weekend April 2020. COVID19 Lock Down Pictures: Vanessa Connolly

Great Yarmouth from live web cam Easter Sunday 2020. Pictures: Great Yarmouth Borough Council Great Yarmouth from live web cam Easter Sunday 2020. Pictures: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Great Yarmouth from live web cam Easter Sunday 2020. Pictures: Great Yarmouth Borough Council Great Yarmouth from live web cam Easter Sunday 2020. Pictures: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Great Yarmouth from live web cam Easter Sunday 2020. Pictures: Great Yarmouth Borough CouncilGreat Yarmouth from live web cam Easter Sunday 2020. Pictures: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Easter lockdown: is it being observed in our top tourist spots?

Great Yarmouth during lockdown on Saturday, April 11, during the Easter weekend. PHOTO: Archant

Norwich bar owner finds unexploded bomb in his garden

David Moore with the bomb disposal unit at The Street, in Taverham. PHOTO: David Moore

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Met Office yellow weather warning: risk of flooding and thunderstorms

Met Office issue yellow warning for parts of Norfolk. Photo: Met Office

Person rescued from river at popular holiday spot

Emergency services at Bure Close in Wroxham where someone has to be rescued from the river. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Man’s body found in city centre street

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Easter lockdown: is it being observed in our top tourist spots?

Great Yarmouth during lockdown on Saturday, April 11, during the Easter weekend. PHOTO: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Met Office yellow weather warning: risk of flooding and thunderstorms

Met Office issue yellow warning for parts of Norfolk. Photo: Met Office

Norwich Cathedral closed and parks empty on very different Easter Sunday

Norwich Cathedal closed because of coronavirus on Easter Sunday. Picture: Simon Parkin

Eleven more deaths as Norfolk coronavirus toll passes 100

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘I felt helpless’: Parents’ tell of five-month-old baby’s coronavirus fight

Emily Woodger, mother to five-month-old Amelia Woodger, has thanked the NHS after her baby tested positive for the coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily Woodger

‘Joker’ arrested for coughing in police officers’ faces

Police Stock Images
Drive 24