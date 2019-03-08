Vandalised church spared further attacks

No Bells: Graffiti which has appeared on an ancient door at St Nicholas Chapel, in King's Lynn last month Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Security has been stepped up at a medieval church which was vandalised last month.

The door on the southern side of St Nicholas Chapel, in King's Lynn, which has been vandalised Picture: Chris Bishop The door on the southern side of St Nicholas Chapel, in King's Lynn, which has been vandalised Picture: Chris Bishop

No Bells was sprayed on a side door at St Nicholas Chapel, in King’s Lynn, in early February.

It is believed to have been the work of a neighbour protesting at more frequent bell ringing practices.

Today the Churches Conservation Trust, which manages the church, said there had been no further attacks.

“All the volunteers have been keepign an eye on it,” said a spokeswoman.