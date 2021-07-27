What are the key points in government's new Beating Crime Plan?

Published: 10:33 AM July 27, 2021

A further crackdown on County Lines drug dealing forms part of the government's Beating Crime Plan. - Credit: Ian Burt

Full details of the government's Beating Crime Plan have been released after a heavily criticised scheme to give victims of crime a named police officer to contact were unveiled at the weekend.

The strategy, published as the prime minister was said to be keen to "crack on" following his time in self-isolation, also includes:

• Plans for league tables for forces' 101 and 999 call-answering times.

• A national online platform to allow the public to contact police.

• A pilot scheme with Greater Manchester Police to test the benefit of sending an officer to every reported burglary.

You may also want to watch:

• More officers to deal with "the tiny minority of truant kids".

• Efforts against county lines drug gangs to be intensified.

• A £17m package to persuade young people who go to A&E with a stab wound or have contact with police to stay away from violence.

• £45m for specialist teams in schools in violence hotspots.

• A permanent relaxing of conditions on the use of section 60 stop and search powers – where officers can search someone without reasonable grounds in an area where serious violence is expected.

Iryna Pona, policy manager at the Children's Society, said intervention should take place long before young people end up in hospital.

She said: "Prevention is better than cure. We need to be helping young people well before they end up being rushed into A&E fighting for their lives.

"We want to see a long-term plan for investment in early help for children at the first signs that they are vulnerable to being groomed.

"Short-term limited resources do not go far enough in providing the solutions needed across the country.

"Targeted help for young people and families and universal services like youth clubs have been victims of devastating government funding cuts everywhere over the last decade.

"Greater investment in early intervention needs to be a key part of a coherent national strategy setting out the Government's approach to tackling child criminal exploitation."

Ms Pona added that stop and search powers should not be used to criminalise children who are carrying weapons because they are victims of a criminal gang.

The Beating Crime Plan, many details of which were published in the media at the weekend, sets out plans to extend electronic tagging, and in Wales a trial of tags that detect alcohol in offenders' sweat.

A summit will be held later in the year to boost opportunities for prison leavers to get jobs, and the government will aim to recruit 1,000 ex-offenders into the Civil Service by 2023.

In terms of illegal drugs, a scheme to support addicts piloted in Blackpool will be expanded to eight other areas, and police use of drug testing on arrest will rise with the aim of cracking down on recreational drug use.

A cross-government summit will also be held with the aim of reducing demand for drugs, and an annual homicide summit attended by officers from the forces with the highest rates of violent deaths will also take place.