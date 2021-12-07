News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man accused of woman's murder in Gorleston unfit to enter plea

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:35 PM December 7, 2021
Lowestoft Road Gorleston

A heavy police presence in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, in July this year after an investigation was launched into the murder of Patricia Holland. - Credit: Liz Coates

A man charged with the murder of an 83-year-old woman in Gorleston is currently unfit to enter a plea, a court has heard.

Patricia Holland was last seen on Saturday, July 24 at around 9.20pm near her home in Lowestoft Road, with her family reporting concerns for her safety the following day when they could not contact her.

The family of missing woman, Pat Holland, have spoken of their “much-loved mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother"

Gorleston murder victim Patricia Holland. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Following extensive searches of her home police said partial human remains were discovered.

Allan Scott, 41, of Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, has been charged with her murder and appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (December 7) for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The murder of Pat Holland Gorleston

The police presence at Lowestoft Road, Gorleston in summer 2021 as a murder inquiry was launched following the death of Patricia Holland. - Credit: Liz Coates

But the court was told a psychiatric report had found Scott, who has a significant history of mental health issues, was currently "unfit to plead".

A trial date in the case has been fixed for June 6 next year.

Judge Alice Robinson adjourned the case until February 21 next year for a further hearing.

Scott, who has had one psychiatric report already, must have a further psychiatric report completed by February 1.

In a previous statement, the family said that Ms Holland "spent her days trying to help others".


