‘He was inches from my face’ - Man relives ‘terrifying’ 4am burglary

Trafalgar Road East in Gorleston was the site of a burglary on Wednesday, September 2 in which a "hell of a lot" was stolen from Josh Taylor and his family. Photo: Google

A burglary victim has described how an intruder stole items “just inches from his face” in the early hours of the morning.

Trafalgar Road East in Gorleston was the site of a burglary on Wednesday, September 2 in which a "hell of a lot" was stolen from Josh Taylor and his family. Photo: Google Trafalgar Road East in Gorleston was the site of a burglary on Wednesday, September 2 in which a "hell of a lot" was stolen from Josh Taylor and his family. Photo: Google

Josh Taylor, 27, who lives on Trafalgar Road East in Gorleston, was sleeping at home with his partner and three-year-old daughter when his house was broken into at around 4am on Wednesday, September 2.

Police confirmed the offender stole clothing, money and cards, a phone, tablet, wallet and handbag. A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection and taken into custody for questioning.

According to Mr Taylor, the “most terrifying part” was the fact that items were taken just “inches from his face”.

He said: “I have back problems so was sleeping on the sofa. I also take tablets which pretty much knock me for six.

“But something woke me up between maybe 4 and 4.30am, which I think was possibly him leaning across me to grab my phone. When I reached for it to check the time, I realised it was gone and all the downstairs lights were on.

“When I went into the kitchen the tablet had vanished and the cupboards were open. Even the door to our coat cupboard was open.

“The guy had taken the little one’s coat and nursery backpack, which was full of nappies and wipes. Her coat must be worth £20, if that.

“It’s just downright disrespectful. The lengths people will go to are unbelievable.”

“I went upstairs to tell my partner and she initially didn’t believe me, because this has never happened to us before. Eventually she clocked I was being serious and we called the police,” Mr Taylor explained.

“I didn’t sleep a wink last night. It’s the thought of ‘what if’ running through my head.

“What if I hadn’t been down there on the sofa? Would he have gone upstairs to where my daughter and partner were sleeping?”

Mr Taylor added: “The tablet was recovered under a Gorleston wheelie bin after being reported by an elderly lady. Who knows if we’ll get the other stuff back.

“I feel better because the police have been on it, but we don’t actually know how he got in. The doors were locked and there was no noise, so he must have picked the lock.”