Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Teenager in long-running Great Yarmouth drugs conspiracy trial changes his plea to guilty

PUBLISHED: 16:44 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 06 March 2019

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A defendant changed his plea and admitted being involved in a drugs conspiracy which flooded Great Yarmouth with cocaine and heroin.

The “Deano” phone line was used by the county lines gang to target known drug users in Great Yarmouth between May 2017 and June, last year, and is alleged to have heavily relied on the use of mobile phones to advertise the drugs.

Glonar Thomas, 19, from Hackney, was part way through giving evidence in his defence at Norwich Crown Court when he suddenly changed his plea and admitted his involvement in the conspiracy.

Thomas pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine and was then formally found guilty by the jury, who have been hearing the trial, which is now in its fifth week.

Thomas had denied he was a “manager or “lieutenant” for the operation and claimed it was a shock to discover his DNA was found on some of the drugs packaging.

Thomas will be sentenced at a later date.

The trial is continuing for the other defendants, who have all denied involvement in the conspiracy.

The other defendants are William Donkoh, 31, of Brooksby’s Walk, Hackney, Sebastian Arenas-Valencia, 20, from Hackney, Tatjana Reinis, 40, of Rodney Road, Great Yarmouth, Ian Starkings, 38, of Pottergate, Norwich, Irina Rasimovic, 31, of no fixed address, who have all denied two counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug in Great Yarmouth.

Another defendant to give evidence, Reinis told the court how she had been trafficked from Lithuania to come and work in Great Yarmouth and had been a heroin addict on and off for about 20 years.

Reinis, who had the help of a Lithuanian interpreter, said she had only bought drugs from the Deano line as a customer and had not been part of any conspiracy to sell drugs.

She said she was always getting texts from the line which were sent to her phone and said: “I used to get texts from this number that has drugs.”

Asked by her barrister Ian James if apart from being a customer did she do anything else on behalf of the Deano line, she replied: “No.”

The trial continues.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I was sick all day’ - Vegetarian finds chicken in her Tesco cheese and onion slice

Vegetarian Ami Cull found chicken in her cheese and onion slice in Tesco in Diss. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Only two weeks to save pub in city beauty spot

The Cock Pub, in Long John Hill, Lakenham. Photo: Emma Knights

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Reader letter: Goodbye and good riddance to RAF Tornados

The last fly past of the Tornado fighter jet over RAF Marham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

WATCH: The PinkUn Norwich City Show #171 – Oh Huckerby!

The PinkUn Show is back to discuss the latest Norwich City action with Michael Bailey joined by among others, Canaries legend Darren Huckerby.

Customers slam ‘blasé and arrogant’ builder John Miller who took thousands of pounds off them

Paul Pearson’s annexe was left with a leak and damp by John Miller. Photo: Submitted/Denise Bradley

First look at designs for seafront’s new £26m leisure and water complex

An artist's impression of what the new centre on the Golden Mile could look like from the beach Picture:GYBC

Girl, 17, had knife held to her throat in terrifying Norwich street attack

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists