12-year-old girls sexually assaulted on bus to King's Lynn

Published: 10:41 AM August 29, 2021

Lincolnshire Police are investigating the assault of two 12 year old girls travelling from Spalding to Kings Lynn. - Credit: Archant

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of two 12-year-old girls on a bus.

The incident happened at 4.50pm on Wednesday, August 18, on the 505 Stagecoach bus from Spalding to King's Lynn.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said the offender touched both of the girls on their thigh.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further investigations.

Witnesses are being sought as part of the investigation, with anyone with information asked to call 101 quoting incident 300 of August 18.

Members of the public can email force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting the incident number in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can make a report via the independent charity, CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111 or online.