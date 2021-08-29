12-year-old girls sexually assaulted on bus to King's Lynn
- Credit: Archant
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of two 12-year-old girls on a bus.
The incident happened at 4.50pm on Wednesday, August 18, on the 505 Stagecoach bus from Spalding to King's Lynn.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said the offender touched both of the girls on their thigh.
An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further investigations.
Witnesses are being sought as part of the investigation, with anyone with information asked to call 101 quoting incident 300 of August 18.
Members of the public can email force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting the incident number in the subject line.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can make a report via the independent charity, CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111 or online.
Most Read
- 1 Comedian Joe Lycett takes on Norfolk insurance firm on Channel 4 show
- 2 What's been found beneath Norwich Castle's mound?
- 3 Pair who ran Norwich garage banned from running companies
- 4 Seven Covid-positive patients die in a week at Norfolk hospital
- 5 'It could end us' - Shop's fears over parking restriction plan
- 6 Thirteen arrests as police officer punched and squad car damaged
- 7 Town kebab shop could be moving after being forced to quit building
- 8 New bungalows and retirement homes could be built at farm
- 9 Norfolk pub hit by 'dine and dash' fraudster welcomes conviction
- 10 Drama as Red Arrow forced into emergency landing after bird strike