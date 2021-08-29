News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

12-year-old girls sexually assaulted on bus to King's Lynn

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 10:41 AM August 29, 2021   
More than £900,000 is set to be spent on better bus services in Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Lincolnshire Police are investigating the assault of two 12 year old girls travelling from Spalding to Kings Lynn. - Credit: Archant

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of two 12-year-old girls on a bus.

The incident happened at 4.50pm on Wednesday, August 18, on the 505 Stagecoach bus from Spalding to King's Lynn.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said the offender touched both of the girls on their thigh.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further investigations.

Witnesses are being sought as part of the investigation, with anyone with information asked to call 101 quoting incident 300 of August 18.

Members of the public can email force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting the incident number in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can make a report via the independent charity, CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111 or online.

Most Read

  1. 1 Comedian Joe Lycett takes on Norfolk insurance firm on Channel 4 show
  2. 2 What's been found beneath Norwich Castle's mound?
  3. 3 Pair who ran Norwich garage banned from running companies
  1. 4 Seven Covid-positive patients die in a week at Norfolk hospital
  2. 5 'It could end us' - Shop's fears over parking restriction plan
  3. 6 Thirteen arrests as police officer punched and squad car damaged
  4. 7 Town kebab shop could be moving after being forced to quit building
  5. 8 New bungalows and retirement homes could be built at farm
  6. 9 Norfolk pub hit by 'dine and dash' fraudster welcomes conviction
  7. 10 Drama as Red Arrow forced into emergency landing after bird strike
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Newman Smith

Norfolk farmer still at work on the harvest as he turns 90

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Myleene Klass on the pitch with Splatt the cat and Captain Canary before the NCFC v Watford match.

Did you know these 11 celebrities supported Norwich City?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
road closed and cones on A14

Fatal crash victim named as 25-year-old Norwich man

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Alan Rogers at Ipswich Crown Court

Crime

'Dine and dash' fraudster jailed after skipping restaurant bills in Norfolk

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon