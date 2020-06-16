Girl, 16, grabbed round neck and pulled to the ground

The girl was walking between Covent Garden Road and Diana Way when she was assaulted.

Police are appealing for information after a teenage girl was grabbed around the neck and pulled to the ground while out walking.

The 16-year-old girl, who was walking between Covent Garden Road and Diana Way in Caister-on-Sea at around 8.40pm on Sunday June 14, was approached by a male teenager who was wearing a royal blue jacket.

Police confirmed that he grabbed the victim around the neck from behind and pulled her backwards onto the floor before making off.

The suspect has been described as 15 to 18 years old, of slim to medium build, with dark hair which was either gelled or greasy.

He is also thought to have a pale complexion, and stutters slightly when he speaks. He was initially seen with a mountain bike on Covent Garden Road.

The woman who reported the incident, who wants to remain anonymous, said that the girl had just managed to get past the trees on the playing field near to Caister bypass when she was assaulted.

She said: “She was in view of people who live along Covent Garden Road, and when she screamed this scared him and he made off.

“Luckily she is okay and managed to get away, but I’d hate for this to happen to someone else. I just hope he will be caught but until then young people have to keep themselves safe and remain vigilant.”

Anyone with information should contact PC Gary Gibbs on 101 quoting crime reference 36/39008/20 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.