Woman got 13-year-old girl to take intimate pictures to send to man, court hears

PUBLISHED: 17:30 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:30 21 August 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A woman got a young girl to take intimate photos so they could be sent to a man she was "infatuated" with, a court heard.

Gemma Howe, 30, asked the 13-year-old girl to take about five images of her posing naked and told her she should keep what happened to herself, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Howe of St Peter's Road, March, Cambridgeshire, had denied engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child under 13 but was convicted following a trial, which was held at King's Lynn Crown Court.

Howe, who was tearful in the dock, was back in court in Norwich for the sentencing hearing and was given a 12 month jail sentence suspended for two years.

She was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order under which she should not have unsupervised contact with any girl aged under 16. Howe was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Sentencing her, Judge Andrew Shaw told her: "You required a 13-year-old child to take images on a phone so you could send it to another man. It is utterly shameful."

He said that she could have no complaint if he sent her straight to jail but said that reports, including a psychiatric report, showed that Howe herself had vulnerabilities and needed help and support.

He said she must also attend a women's sexual offenders programme.

Jonathan Goodman, for Howe said that the offence now happened four years ago.

"At the time she was infatuated and took a very ill-advised and rather stupid decision to involve her. She took a very foolish decision."

He said it had been a one-off incident and was never repeated.

Mr Goodman said she felt full of shame and embarrassment, but said it was not the worst example if its kind.

He said she had the matter hanging over her for four years and said: "She has been doing her best to rebuild her life."

"She is putting her life back on track.

