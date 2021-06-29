'Smoking' Audi sped off from police after crash with orange BMW

Published: 1:00 PM June 29, 2021

It happened close to the Gapton Hall roundabout in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

An Audi driver sped away from police after a crash with an orange BMW.

It happened at around 8.45pm on Sunday, June 20, where Pasteur Road meets the Gapton Hall roundabout in Great Yarmouth.

Police said the blue Audi A3 was "emitting thick black smoke" after the crash.

After hitting the orange BMW 1 series, the Audi drove off at speed and failed to stop for officers in Beccles Road, Bradwell, heading towards Fritton.

The driver is believed to have taken this route: A47 Southbound to Harfrey’s Roundabout, William Adams Way, Beccles Road, Church Road, Church Lane, Shrublands Way and then Almond Road.

They were later stopped by police and spoken to but no arrest was made.

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of the car.

Officers want to speak to the driver of another Audi, which was dangerously overtaken before police attempted to stop it. Owners of business premises are also asked to check their CCTV.

Contact PC Aaron Duffy at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference 346 of June 20, 2021.