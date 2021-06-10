News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Court no show for hearing to recover cash after £1m sprinter van thefts

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:45 PM June 10, 2021   
Miroslav Pesko who has been jailed for five years and four months after being found guilty of conspi

Miroslav Pesko who has been jailed for five years and four months after being found guilty of conspiracy to steal motor vehicles. Picture: Suffolk Police - Credit: Suffolk Police

A member of a crime gang that stole more than £1m worth of Mercedes vans failed to appear in court for a hearing to reclaim cash.

A network of thieves scoured the East of England to steal a host of Mercedes Sprinter vans which all had their electronic ignition switches (EIS) removed.

Miroslav Pesko has gone on trial accused of his part in conspiracy to steal Mercedes vans. A Mercede

Miroslav Pesko has gone on trial accused of his part in conspiracy to steal Mercedes vans. A Mercedes Sprinter van, which was stolen from Kirkley in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Police - Credit: Archant

Norwich Crown Court heard the switches were taken to Miroslav Pesko, who had the knowledge and equipment to read the data and re-program it - enabling the gang to put the updated switches in the vans and steal the vehicles without being tracked.

Pesko, 41, formerly of Middlesex, was jailed for five years and four months last year after being found guilty of conspiracy to steal between January 2017 and September 2019.

A Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing was listed at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (June 10) but Pesko failed to appear in court for the hearing and the case was adjourned until September 30.

