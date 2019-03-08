Game of Thrones style sword and Samurai swords among haul off town's streets

A Game of Thrones-style sword was among the items handed in to a knife amnesty bin in Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft Police Archant

Swords and knives were among the haul deposited into a town's knife amnesty bin.

We've had some more swords/knives dropped off in the knife amnesty bin over the last few months at #lowestoft , which included this very @GameOfThrones style sword and the samurai swords sorry about the poor photos! #shakeyhands #fridaymotivation #1330 pic.twitter.com/1wkXmMbmDP — Lowestoft Police (@LowestoftPolice) May 10, 2019

The items were the latest to be handed in to the knife amnesty bin outside Lowestoft Police Station, in Old Nelson Street.

Samurai swords and knives were among the items handed in to a knife amnesty bin in Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft Police Samurai swords and knives were among the items handed in to a knife amnesty bin in Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft Police

On the Lowestoft Police Facebook page, Pc Amy Yeldham - the community engagement officer for Lowestoft, Beccles and Bungay - said: "We've had some more swords/knives dropped off in the knife amnesty bin over the last few months at #lowestoft, which included this very Game of Thrones style sword and the Samurai swords.

"The knife amnesty bin is a permanant feature outside Lowestoft police station so it can be used at any time of the day."

In March, 151 knives were handed in to the knife amnesty bin in Lowestoft as part of a week-long 'Bin a Blade' campaign in the town.

Over the last five years offences involving blades in Suffolk have risen by 25pc.

Since the 'Bin a Blade' campaign launched in 2011, more than 22,000 bladed items have been deposited in bins in Ipswich, Lowestoft, Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall, Sudbury and Haverhill.

Vist www.suffolk.poli…/advice/personal-safety/knife-crime for further details.