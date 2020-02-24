Two men charged over robbery of Mercedes and jewellery from woman go on trial

The scene of the incident outside Hingham Fish Bar. Photo: Luke Powell Archant

Two men accused of robbing a woman of a Mercedes car and jewellery have gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court.

Freddie Aguis, 27, of Penhurst Road, Hackney, London, and Shane Johnson, 28, of no fixed address, have denied robbing the woman in Hingham on March 13 last year.

They are also charged with two other robberies, which did not happen in Norfolk, involving a Rolex watch on March 29 and another involving another Rolex watch on March 30.

They have denied all charges.

The incident in Norfolk happened at about 7.45pm near Hingham Fish Bar, off the High Street, and involved a woman in her 50s.

Matthew Sorel-Cameron, prosecuting, told the jury the two men were charged with a number of robberies, including the one which happened in Hingham.

The jury is due to return on Tuesday when the case will be opened.