Charity team ‘shocked and surprised’ after four wheelchairs are stolen

First Focus co-ordinator April Simnor has spoken out after four wheelchairs were taken from the charity. Picture: Ian Burt

Staff and volunteers at a north Norfolk charity have been left “very shocked and surprised” after four wheelchairs were stolen.

The team at First Focus in Fakenham offer a variety of services within the local community, including the use of the mobility aids which have been described as “frequently used and valuable”.

First Focus co-ordinator, April Simnor, said: “I cannot understand why anyone would wish to commit such a crime.”

The team were first made aware of the missing wheelchairs on the morning of Thursday March 21 when they opened up the premises, based in the Scout Hall behind the library, to discover that a metal gate and large storage box had been broken into, and four wheelchairs had been stolen.

Ms Simnor added that the box served as a useful and important facility for keeping safe many of its resources and the charity is now prevented from providing an important service for its disabled members.

First Focus provides local services to help vulnerable adults in the community.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact PC Jon Phillips on 101.