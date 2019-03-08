Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Charity team ‘shocked and surprised’ after four wheelchairs are stolen

PUBLISHED: 14:25 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 25 March 2019

First Focus co-ordinator April Simnor has spoken out after four wheelchairs were taken from the charity. Picture: Ian Burt

First Focus co-ordinator April Simnor has spoken out after four wheelchairs were taken from the charity. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2014

Staff and volunteers at a north Norfolk charity have been left “very shocked and surprised” after four wheelchairs were stolen.

The team at First Focus in Fakenham offer a variety of services within the local community, including the use of the mobility aids which have been described as “frequently used and valuable”.

First Focus co-ordinator, April Simnor, said: “I cannot understand why anyone would wish to commit such a crime.”

The team were first made aware of the missing wheelchairs on the morning of Thursday March 21 when they opened up the premises, based in the Scout Hall behind the library, to discover that a metal gate and large storage box had been broken into, and four wheelchairs had been stolen.

Ms Simnor added that the box served as a useful and important facility for keeping safe many of its resources and the charity is now prevented from providing an important service for its disabled members.

First Focus provides local services to help vulnerable adults in the community.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact PC Jon Phillips on 101.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Drink driver who was three times over the limit detained by a member of the public

A motorist has been arrested for drink driving after they were detained by a member of the public. Photo: PA Wire.

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Norfolk village shop named Britain’s best off licence

Mike and Karen Humphreys of Kenninghall Stores with their awards for best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Drink driver who was three times over the limit detained by a member of the public

A motorist has been arrested for drink driving after they were detained by a member of the public. Photo: PA Wire.

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Norfolk village shop named Britain’s best off licence

Mike and Karen Humphreys of Kenninghall Stores with their awards for best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Woman, 72, admits speeding at 71mph in 40mph limit in Norfolk village

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk village shop named Britain’s best off licence

Mike and Karen Humphreys of Kenninghall Stores with their awards for best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon Parkin

How a Norfolk Council secretly sold its golf club

The Barnham Broom Hotel, Golf and Spa is being sold by its owners Breckland Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jake Humphrey tells of how he and his wife tried hypnobirthing

Jake Humphrey and wife Harriet. Photo: Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists