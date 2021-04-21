Four men arrested after teenager robbed
Four men have been arrested after a teenager was robbed in Loddon.
The men, aged 18, 19, 21 and 22, were arrested in connection with an incident where a teenage boy was threatened and his wallet, bank card and £15 in cash were taken.
Police were called to Market Place, Loddon, between 5.30pm and 5.40pm on Saturday, April 17.
The teenager had been walking out of the alleyway onto the road with his friend when three men approached and told him to empty his bag.
The group then left in a red car.
The men were questioned at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Anyone with information should contact PC Kane Casburn on 101 quoting reference number 36/25130/21.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.
