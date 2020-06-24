Search

Former shop owner who left sex toy in car in protest is set to appeal

PUBLISHED: 18:00 24 June 2020

Kerry Radley, owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A former coffee shop owner who left a sex toy in a car as part of a protest outside a rival cafe has been back in court.

Kerry Radley, 47, of Vicarage Road, Salhouse, was convicted of using threatening or abusive behaviour following a bitter dispute which saw her staging an unusual protest outside the Prima Rosa cafe in Salhouse in May last year.

Radley, who used to run the now closed Radley’s coffee shop, parked a Nissan 4x4 in front of the premises at Lower Street and left various explicit items - including a purple sex toy - on display inside.

It followed a two-year battle and culminated in Radley being convicted of using threatening or abusive behaviour at Norwich Magistrates Court in February. She was fined £180 but is to appeal the conviction and sentence at Norwich Crown Court next month.

She appeared in court on Wednesday (June 24) for a review which was adjourned until Friday (June 26).

