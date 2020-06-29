Former Norwich City star stabbed and robbed
PUBLISHED: 22:54 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 23:00 29 June 2020
A former Norwich City star was stabbed and robbed in an unprovoked attack.
Andre Wisdom, who now plays for Derby County, was stabbed while getting out of his car on Sunday.
The attack happened in Toxeth in Merseyside while the 27-year-old was visiting a relative.
The defender was hospitalised but is in a stable condition.
BBC Derby Sport said Wisdom is expected to make a ‘speedy recovery.’
On Twitter BBC Derby Sport said: “Derby County defender Andre Wisdom is in a stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in Liverpool. He’s expected to make a full recovery. Speedy recovery, Andre.”
Derby County said on Twitter: “Get well soon, Wis.”
Wisdom Joined Norwich city on a season long loan in July 2015.
The following year he joined Red Bull Salzburg.
