Former Norwich City star stabbed and robbed

PUBLISHED: 22:54 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 23:00 29 June 2020

Former Canaries star Andre Wisdom at the Barclays Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich.

Former Canaries star Andre Wisdom at the Barclays Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich.

A former Norwich City star was stabbed and robbed in an unprovoked attack.

Former City player Andre Wisdom of Norwich during the Capital One Cup match at the New York Stadium, Rotherham

Andre Wisdom, who now plays for Derby County, was stabbed while getting out of his car on Sunday.

The attack happened in Toxeth in Merseyside while the 27-year-old was visiting a relative.

The defender was hospitalised but is in a stable condition.

BBC Derby Sport said Wisdom is expected to make a ‘speedy recovery.’

On Twitter BBC Derby Sport said: “Derby County defender Andre Wisdom is in a stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in Liverpool. He’s expected to make a full recovery. Speedy recovery, Andre.”

Derby County said on Twitter: “Get well soon, Wis.”

Wisdom Joined Norwich city on a season long loan in July 2015.

The following year he joined Red Bull Salzburg.

