Former Norfolk police officer resigned after positive cocaine test

A Norfolk police officer resigned from the force after she tested positive for taking class A drugs, it has emerged.

Chief Constable Simon Bailey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Chief Constable Simon Bailey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Maddison Bee, 25, joined the force in 2017 and was a police constable based in South Norfolk, but was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour following a special case misconduct hearing.

The former officer had tested positive for cocaine after she was drugs tested earlier this year.

Ms Bee resigned ahead of a special case misconduct hearing held at Norfolk Constabulary's Wymondham headquarters earlier this week.

The hearing, chaired by the force's chief constable Simon Bailey, found that Ms Bee had breached the standards of professional behaviour in the areas of honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct.

Mr Bailey determined that Ms Bee, who had resigned from the constabulary on April 11 2019, would be dismissed from the force had she still been a serving police officer.

He said: "The public we serve rightly expects the highest standards of honesty and integrity from both police officers and members of staff and PC Bee's behaviour fell woefully short of the standards we set for ourselves and those that expected of us.

"PC Bee had completely breached the trust of her colleagues but more than anything she breached the trust of the communities she was there to protect."

It is understood the officer will not face any criminal charges as a result of her actions.

A spokesman said the force has policies of random and with cause drug testing in place but in this case, the test was carried out as a result of information received.

Misconduct hearings are held to present the facts of the case and allow officers to give an explanation of their conduct and the circumstances surrounding the allegation.

Witnesses may also be called to be give evidence.