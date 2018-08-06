Former police chief calls on Norwich pubs and clubs to join scheme aimed at making city safer

Published: 6:30 AM August 6, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

A former chief inspector has called on pubs, clubs and restaurants across Norwich to join a scheme which will help boost the city's nightlife.

Gavin Tempest spent much of his 17 years as a police officer helping to make Norwich a safer night out by tackling alcohol-related disorder in the city's night-time economy.

And Mr Tempest, who retired from Norfolk Constabulary in 2014, is once again trying to help keep the city safe by urging venues to take part in the Best Bar None initiative.

Mr Tempest, who has since set up his own licensing company and is a licensing consultant with National Licensing Associates, is leading the Best Bar None scheme in Norwich.

The nationally recognised scheme promotes excellent operating standards and hopes to help reduce the problems associated with alcohol.

Mr Tempest said: 'In Norwich we are lucky in that there is a strong local partnership with a mutual interest in quality and appeal for residents and visitors.

'So, for example, the most responsible late-night operators work through 'Late Night Norwich' getting together with the Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and officers from the city council.

'Norwich has the 'Purple Flag' award as a beacon of excellence in how the city manages the evening and night-time economy.

'Best Bar None will take this further accrediting individual venues so that customers can choose where to go for a quality offer.

'We have the option here to enhance both schemes by testing customer service and gauging the customer experience through the use of mystery shopper type visits. When choosing somewhere to go to eat, drink or listen to music - Best Bar None Norwich will provide the ultimate source of information.'

Best Bar None accredited venues in Norwich so far include the likes of OPEN and The Murderers/Gardeners Arms.

Mr Tempest said they were looking for applicants across all Best Bar None categories including, 'Eateries' and 'Special Entertainment Venus' such as live music pubs, cinemas and theatres.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the scheme should e-mail office@nla.solutions

Visit www.latenightnorwich.com/ to find out more about the group.