Former shop owner who left sex toy in car in protest to appeal conviction

PUBLISHED: 13:05 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 28 October 2019

Kerry Radley former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.

A former coffee shop owner who left a sex toy in a car as part of a protest against a rival café will appeal her conviction in the new year.

Kerry Radley, 46, of Vicarage Road, Salhouse, was convicted of using threatening or abusive behaviour following a bitter dispute which ended with her staging an unusual protest outside the Prima Rosa café in the village.

Radley, who used to run Radley's coffee shop, parked a Nissan 4x4 outside her rival's premises on Lower Street in May last year and left various explicit items, including a purple sex toy, on display in the car.

It followed a heated battle over trade in the area and culminated in Radley being convicted of using threatening or abusive behaviour at Norwich Magistrates Court in February.

She was fined £180 but has appealed against her conviction, which will be heard at Norwich Crown Court next year.

Hilary O'Keefe, prosecuting, said during a short hearing on Monday the Crown still opposes the appeal and will contest it.

Isobel Ascherson, for Radley, said the appeal is likely to last two days.

Evidence will be heard from five prosecution witnesses and three appellant witnesses, including Radley.

Judge Andrew Shaw fixed a hearing for the appeal at Norwich Crown Court on April 23 and 24 next year.

