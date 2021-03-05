News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former city boxing champion denies threats to slash partner's throat

Peter Walsh

Published: 3:05 PM March 5, 2021   
Sam Sexton, left, leaving Norwich Magistrates Court with his solicitor Ian Fisher, right.

Sam Sexton, left, leaving Norwich Magistrates Court with his solicitor Ian Fisher, right. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A former British heavyweight boxing champion has been accused of making threats to slash his partner's throat as well as threatening to bomb her sister's home.

Former fighter Sam Sexton, who held the Commonwealth heavyweight title and British heavyweight title, has been charged with engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship.

Sam Sexton - back in Norwich with the British heavyweight belt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sam Sexton - back in Norwich with the British heavyweight belt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

The 36-year-old appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, March 5 when he denied the charge and another offence of using violence to secure entry to premises in May 2020.


The court heard as part of the controlling/coercive behaviour offence he faces, which is said to have happened between September 2016 and May 2020, he is accused of throwing water over the complainant as well as hitting her around the head, strangling her and checking her messages and emails.


It is also alleged he trapped her in a room, broke eggs on her head, pushed her, made threats to slash her throat, bomb her sister's address, that he also bit the complainant's finger as well as made threats to damage her property.


Sexton, of Cozens-Hardy Road, Sprowston, was represented in court by his solicitor Ian Fisher.


He spoke only to confirm his details and enter not guilty pleas to the two charges he faces.


The matter was listed for trial at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on June 24 and is expected to run for a day and a half.


Sexton was granted unconditional bail until the trial.


The ex-fighter announced his retirement from the ring in December 2019.


He had not fought since losing his British heavyweight title to Hughie Fury in Bolton in May 2018.

Sam Sexton in training for his British heavyweight title defence. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sam Sexton in training for his British heavyweight title defence. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Sexton made his debut in September 2005, defeating Paul Bonson on a big fight night at Carrow Road. 

He finished his career with a record of 24 wins and four defeats. 

Sam Sexton, proud new owner of a British Championship belt with Graham Everett, right, and Jon Thaxt

Sam Sexton, proud new owner of a British Championship belt with Graham Everett, right, and Jon Thaxton. Picture: Chris Lakey - Credit: Archant

He won the Commonwealth title in 2009, beating Martin Rogan in Belfast - and six months later defended it against the same man at the same place.

His greatest achievement came in October, 2017 when, at the third attempt, he won the British title, beating Scotsman Gary Cornish in Edinburgh.



