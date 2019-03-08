Search

Ex-care home worker to go on trial accused of sex assaults and neglect

PUBLISHED: 17:06 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 08 May 2019

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

A former care home employee is to go on trial will charged with multiple offences of sexual assault and wilful neglect.

Matthew Blanks, 24, is charged with three counts of sexual assault of a female and nine counts of ill treatment and wilful neglect by a carer.

The charges relate to six different victims and happened at a Norfolk care home between July 2015 and July 2017.

Blanks, of Castle Acre Road, King's Lynn, has pleaded not guilty to all offences and is due to go on trial at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (May 9).

A jury of eight women and four men were sworn in on Wednesday afternoon (May 8).

They will return to court on Thursday morning to hear the case being opened by prosecutor Andrew Thompson.

Blanks is being represented by Will Carter.

Judge Maureen Bacon warned jurors not to talk about the case or to try and find things about the case by searching the internet or other means.

