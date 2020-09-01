Search

Advanced search

Woodland bosses slam ‘deeply selfish’ ravers who partied in Thetford Forest

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 September 2020

PIles of rubbish after an illegal rave in Thetford Forest on bank holiday weekend. Picture: Forestry England

PIles of rubbish after an illegal rave in Thetford Forest on bank holiday weekend. Picture: Forestry England

Archant

The “deeply selfish” actions of ravers who partied in Thetford Forest have been slammed by the organisation responsible for its management.

Police at the scene of an illegal rave in Thetford Forest. Picture submitted.Police at the scene of an illegal rave in Thetford Forest. Picture submitted.

The “deeply selfish” actions of ravers who partied in Thetford Forest have been slammed by the organisation responsible for its management.

Forest England East has condemned the organisers and party-goers who “put a significant number of people and its own staff at risk” over the weekend.

PIles of rubbish after an illegal rave in Thetford Forest on bank holiday weekend. Picture: Forestry EnglandPIles of rubbish after an illegal rave in Thetford Forest on bank holiday weekend. Picture: Forestry England

The unlicensed music event at off the A134 at Lynford, near English Heritage site Grime’s Graves, was eventually shut down by police on Sunday evening - almost 24 hours after it began.

Officers subsequently seized sound equipment and handed £100 fines to five people who refused to leave the area. Two people thought to be involved in organising the rave are yet to be traced.

Ravers at the illegal event in Thetford Forest. Picture: Josh CarvellRavers at the illegal event in Thetford Forest. Picture: Josh Carvell

Alex Brearley, forest management director for Forest England East, said: “These events cause significant disturbance to the local community, neighbours and staff, and have a devastating environmental impact on this internationally sensitive site.

“I would like to thank the police for taking control and closing it down.

“Forestry England will continue to work closely with the police and relevant authorities across the east of England in preventing future illegal raves and other anti-social behaviour in our woodlands.”

Repairs are meanwhile under way to secure gateways and barriers broken by those who attended the event.

The cost of clearing huge volumes of waste left at events such as the Thetford Forest rave, including drug paraphernalia, is more than £100,000 every year.

Thetford Forest is regarded as a internationally significant site of biodiversity, meaning illegal gatherings can have a damaging effect on flora, fauna and some species of wildlife.

Anyone who sees or suspects illegal activity on the Forestry England estate is encouraged to call police.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Young children save life of sailor, 87, who was sinking into mud

Isla Amies, aged 12, and her eight-year-old brother, Pip, rescued 87-year-old James Tillett after he fell off the Cockle Pontoon in Morston creek and became stuck. Picture: AMIES FAMILY

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

Number of coronavirus cases at Banham Poultry has risen to 104

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus cases at Banham Poultry rise to 96

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Young children save life of sailor, 87, who was sinking into mud

Isla Amies, aged 12, and her eight-year-old brother, Pip, rescued 87-year-old James Tillett after he fell off the Cockle Pontoon in Morston creek and became stuck. Picture: AMIES FAMILY

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Number of coronavirus cases at Banham Poultry has risen to 104

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY