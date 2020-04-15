Ford Transit van stolen from car park

A silver Ford Transit panel van was stolen overnight from Lambert Close in Halesworth. Picture: Google Images Archant

Witnesses are being sought after a silver van was stolen from a car park.

Police are seeking information after the silver Ford Transit panel van was stolen overnight.

An appeal on the Halesworth Police Facebook page said the van – with the registration number YA12JWM - had been parked in a car park on Lambert Close in Halesworth when it was stolen overnight.

It said: “The silver Ford Transit panel van, registration YA12JWM, was stolen from Lambert Close sometime between 7pm yesterday evening, (Monday, April 13) and 9.30am this morning (Tuesday, April 14).

“The vehicle had been parked in a car park.

“Can you help?”

If you saw the van being taken, driven nearby or if you know where it is now please contact Suffolk Police – quoting crime reference 37/21109/20 – on 101.

Alternatively, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers – 100 per cent anonymously – on 0800 555 111.