Ford pickup stolen from north Norfolk home

PUBLISHED: 09:59 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:59 30 July 2019

Police are appealing for information after a vehicle was stolen from West Beckham. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A pickup truck has been stolen from a driveway in West Beckham.

Police are appealing for information after the black Ford Ranger Pickup XLT was stolen from a home on Church Road.

It was stolen between 10pm on Sunday, July 28 and 7.15am on Monday, July 29.

Officers are keen to hear from anybody who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time or anyone who may have seen the vehicle, which has the registration number registration number DY09 ZZE, since it was stolen.

Anyone with information should contact PC Charlotte Edwards at Fakenham Police Station on 101.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

