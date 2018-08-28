Flytipper fined £2,229 after ‘an expensive mistake’

A flytipper was fined £2,229 after pleading guilty in King’s Lynn Magistrates court.

Christopher Wakefield, 27, of Snettisham, pleaded guilty to dumping a large transit van full of domestic waste on agricultural land in Docking in February.

Mr Wakefield appeared in court on December 12, when he was told that he made an expensive mistake and one that the court did not wish to see repeated.

Councillor Ian Devereux, of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk’s Borough council, said: “Flytipping is unsightly and ruins our beautiful countryside. If it is dumped on public land, it costs the tax payer to clear it up. If it is dumped on private land, then the cost often falls to the landowner.”

Anyone with information about flytipping should report it to their local council. Or the police on 999 if it is happening in front of them.

Descriptions of individuals, times, number plates, location and photographs should be provided.