Five prosecuted as Norfolk sees region’s highest disabled blue badge misuse

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:52 AM February 3, 2022
A parking enforcement officer making sure Norfolk's Blue Badge holders are on the right side of the law. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A parking enforcement officer making sure Norfolk's Blue Badge holders are on the right side of the law. PHOTO: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Five people were taken to court last year for misuse of blue badges in Norfolk, while dozens more drivers have been sent warning letters.

The county had the region's highest number of prosecutions for offences related to the scheme intended for use by disabled people.

Neighbouring counties Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire all saw no prosecutions in the year to March 2021, figures collated as part of the Department for Transport annual Blue Badge survey shows.

Norfolk County Council carried out investigations into 133 reported blue badge offences in the previous two years, but the number fell during the pandemic.

Among those convicted was a man fined £660 for parking his wife’s car in Great Yarmouth town centre, and two men hit with £2,000 court costs after one illegally allowed a work colleague to use his blue badge permit.

The figures reveal in total 34,402 people in Norfolk hold blue badges, which allow drivers with disabilities and health conditions to park in spaces often closer to shops and businesses.

• To report blue badge misuse, visit norfolk.gov.uk/bluebadge

Norfolk

