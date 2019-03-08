Search

Five people acquitted after being accused of punishment beating

PUBLISHED: 16:34 30 July 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A family gang alleged to have carried out a punishment-style beating to a woman accused of having an affair with the partner of one of them have been found not guilty.

Norwich Crown Court previously heard that five people turned up at Natterers Road, Hethersett to dish out the beating on December 1 2017 after the alleged victim was accused by one of the defendants of having an affair with her partner.

Michelle Gallagher, 43, of Dereham Road, Norwich, Rebecca Gallagher, 38, of Roundwell Park, Costessey, Sally Smith, 36, of East Hills Road, Costessey, Andrew Gallagher, 39, of Roundwell Park, Costessey and Stephen Gallagher, 18, of Greenfield Park, Spooner Row, Wymondham, had all denied causing grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

They were all acquitted of both offences on Thursday (July 25) after the prosecution offered no evidence against them.

