Five people acquitted after being accused of punishment beating

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A family gang alleged to have carried out a punishment-style beating to a woman accused of having an affair with the partner of one of them have been found not guilty.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Norwich Crown Court previously heard that five people turned up at Natterers Road, Hethersett to dish out the beating on December 1 2017 after the alleged victim was accused by one of the defendants of having an affair with her partner.

Michelle Gallagher, 43, of Dereham Road, Norwich, Rebecca Gallagher, 38, of Roundwell Park, Costessey, Sally Smith, 36, of East Hills Road, Costessey, Andrew Gallagher, 39, of Roundwell Park, Costessey and Stephen Gallagher, 18, of Greenfield Park, Spooner Row, Wymondham, had all denied causing grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

They were all acquitted of both offences on Thursday (July 25) after the prosecution offered no evidence against them.