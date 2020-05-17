Search

Five arrests and seven vehicles seized in busy night for police

PUBLISHED: 10:53 17 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:53 17 May 2020

Five people were arrested and seven vehicles on a busy night for police in King's Lynn and west Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Five people were arrested - including one for driving with two passengers in the rear compartment of his van - in what was a busy night for a town’s police officers.

King’s Lynn police stopped a man in his 20s on the A47 at Walsoken on Saturday (May 16) night, and arrested him for dangerous carriage of passengers.

He was also arrested for the obstruction of police, as well as driving while disqualified and without insurance.

The 29-year-old was later charged with all offences and remanded in custody overnight.

The four other arrests in west Norfolk on Saturday night included:

• A man in his 20s for driving while disqualified and without insurance on the A47 at Walsoken

• A 22-year-old man for having no insurance and taking a motor vehicle without owners consent (TWOC) following a stop on the A17 near King’ss Lynn. He has been charged with both offences.

• A 30-year-old man for drug-driving having tested positive for cocaine following a stop in North Lynn. He has been released under investigation.

• A 31-year-old man for drink-driving - after blowing three times the limit - and driving without a license following a stop in Downham Market. He has been charged with both offences.

West Norfolk’s Operation Moonshot team also had a busy night, which included seizing seven vehicles for license and insurance offences, as well as recovering a trailer suspected stolen.

All stops happened on roads across King’s Lynn.

