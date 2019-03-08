Search

Drug-driving arrests made during 'productive' day of action

PUBLISHED: 14:28 11 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 11 May 2019

Suffolk PCC Tim Passmore and Sgt Julian Ditcham (centre), with RAPT and dog unit officers during Operation Showdown in East Suffolk. Picture: Suffolk Police

A Beccles man was one of five people arrested during a multi-agency day of action in East Suffolk this week.

With the aim of disrupting and frustrating the activities of criminals, more than 70 vehicles were stopped during Operation Showdown.

Operating from a check site in Stratford St Andrew, officers patrolled the A12, and were also deployed into Leiston and Saxmundham.

The operation was carried-out by officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team, Road Casualty Reduction Team, Police Dog Unit, Scorpion Teams, Rural Crime Team, Safety Camera Partnership and partner agencies.

With 73 vehicles stopped, 53 were escorted back to the check site - and just nine left the site clear of any offences.

A 31-year-old man from Beccles was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving. He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and released under investigation pending further inquiries.

A 63-year-old man and a 32 year-old man - both from Ipswich - were arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property. Two other men were arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

Sgt Julian Ditcham, of the Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: "This was the first time we have conducted one of these operations in this part of Suffolk, and it proved to be just as productive as the ones we have held in and around the larger towns in the county.

Tim Passmore, Police and Crime Commissioner for Suffolk, said: "I'd like to congratulate everyone involved in this operation and once again there's a very clear message for the criminal fraternity that in Suffolk we're after you, you'll get caught and if found guilty I hope you'll be punished severely."

Comments have been disabled on this article.

