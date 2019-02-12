Fire at notorious block of flats being treated as arson

Police are treating a fire at Glebe Close in Thetford as arson. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

A fire at a block of flats in a Norfolk town is being treated as arson by police.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at Glebe Close in Thetford at 1.16am this morning.

Crews from Thetford, Attleborough, Watton, Methwold, Brandon and Ixworth attended the fire alongside police and the ambulance service.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus to tackle the fire with hose reel jets.

Officers from Norfolk Police are treating the fire as arson and said they believe the fire began in the garages next to the flats before moving to the block.

She added: “We were called to assist in terms of any evacuations and road closures. The fire is being treated as arson and we will be investigating.

“If anyone has any information or witnessed the event, please call Norfolk Police on 101 and quote crime reference 36/11887/19.”

The landlord, Rick Player, did not comment.

Three of the four flats in the block were issued with an emergency prohibition order which prevents them being used as residential accommodation on Friday, February 8 following an inspection by Breckland District Council and the fire service.

