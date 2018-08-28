Search

Five fined for spitting in the street

PUBLISHED: 11:57 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:57 13 December 2018

The North Brink Wisbech. Picture; Matthew Usher.

© Archant Norfolk 2012

Five people have been fined £75 for spitting in the street in a council crackdown.

Enforcement officers employed by Fenland handed out five fixed penalty notices for the offense in Wisbech during October, says a report to councillors.

They also fined 35 people for littering and 17 for drinking alcohol in breach of a public space protection order.

In October 12 littering cases were heard at Peterborough magistrates court and 11 people were found guilty and fined a total of £410. One case has been adjourned for a trial in January following a not guilty plea.

Two further people paid a total fine of £150 prior to their court date and the matter was withdrawn.

That same month, there were 184 fly tipping incidents in Fenland, including 72 in Wisbech. One person was given a £400 fixed penalty notice.

The report says 253 fixed penalty notices were issued for littering and spitting between April and October across Fenland.

