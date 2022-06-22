Big drop in numbers of children being convicted of first criminal offence

Children being cautioned or convicted for a first offence in Norfolk has fallen significantly in the last decade - Credit: Archant

The number of children cautioned or convicted for a first criminal offence in Norfolk are a fraction of what they were 10 years ago, new figures have revealed.

Changes in police policy and an overall fall in crime has seen the number of juveniles entering into the criminal justice system for the first time has dropped from 645 in 2011 to 92 in 2021.

The data from the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is taken from a national police database and records a young person's first caution or conviction but does not include repeat offenders.

There were 119 Norfolk juvenile first time entrants to the criminal justice system per 100,000 of 10 to 17-year-olds in 2021.

That is down from 324 in 2017 and 464 in 2015, and significantly down from the 833 per 100,000 recorded in 2011.

The MoJ said police forces have shifted their focus away from low-level crimes which are more likely to be committed by children.

The change reflects a national shift with an 'intention not to unnecessarily criminalise young people' since 2007.

