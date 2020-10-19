Search

Cat found three years after going missing - just a mile from his home

PUBLISHED: 07:48 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 07:48 19 October 2020

Keith, 53, and Su Bigland with his late mother's beloved pet cat, Biscuit, known as Bikkit, who has returned home after vanishing in 2017 after escaping from their home in March, Cambridgeshire. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 18, 2020. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A cat that went missing from a home has been found nearly three years later.

Keith Bigland, 53, was left distraught when his late mother’s beloved pet cat, Biscuit, vanished in 2017 after escaping from their home.

But Mr Bigland and his wife Su were in disbelief when a local vet called them last Wednesday to say their fluffy gold and white pet, now aged 14, had been handed in after he was spotted just a mile away from their house in March, Cambridgeshire.

Mr Bigland said: “I still can’t quite believe it, I had totally given up hope, we never thought the call would come.

“When he arrived at our house my wife threw her arms around the vet in relief.

“It’s funny because as far as we know he could have been right around the corner the whole time, or miles away, we just don’t know where he’s been.

“What makes it even more special is that Biscuit was handed in just a few days after the third anniversary of my mother’s death, which makes you wonder if she’s watching over us.”

Biscuit, who is nicknamed Bikkit by the family, was captured on CCTV escaping from a tiny gap at 4am on December 1 2017.

Mr Bigland confessed he probably went “overboard” during the “frantic” search, distributing posters around the local area and looking everywhere he could, despite a disability which affects his balance and co-ordination.

He said: “I had hope at first, for months afterwards I was calling his name around every corner and looking into every bush.

“Biscuit is the last link I have left to my mother, which made it all the more worrying, but he was a feral cat before my she took him in, so I thought he may have that natural survival instinct.”

On his return Biscuit “was not in great shape” and was found to have problems with his breathing and heart.

Mr Bigland estimates that Biscuit’s veterinary costs will be around £1,500, and has launched a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs.

He said: “Although he looks and acts differently to before, I recognised him straight away, and he recognised me and hasn’t stopped purring since.

“He’s starting to recover now and at his older age I hope to spend more years with him - we have no kids, and my wife says our cats are our children, we’re a family.”

