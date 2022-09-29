Father and son threatened neighbours with 'gun' after dustbin tiff

Christy Burke, 38, and Dermot Burke, 69, have been jailed after a disagreement over dustbins led to the father-and-son duo threatening neighbours with a 'gun' and a police stand-off - Credit: Cambridge Constabulary

A father and son have been jailed after threatening neighbours with an imitation firearm following a disagreement over dustbins.

The incident led to a stand-off with police, who eventually used a stun grenade to bring the ordeal to an end.

Officers were called on the evening of December 14 after 38-year-old Christy Burke pulled a 'gun' on one of his father’s neighbours in Perry Road, Leverington, Wisbech.

The imitation firearm used by Christy and Dermot Burke to threaten neighbours in Wisbech - Credit: Cambridge Constabulary

Earlier in the day there had been a dispute between Christy’s father, Dermot Burke, 69, and one of their neighbours – a 69-year-old woman – over the dustbins.

The father-and-son duo then confronted another neighbour, a 54-year-old man, after he arrived home and the three of them ended up having a tussle on the ground.

A friend of the neighbour, a 41-year-old man, then intervened which caused Christy Burke to become "extremely" angry and he returned from inside his father's house with a 'gun' which he pointed at the man while not saying anything before going inside.

Police were called but a now masked Dermot went to the door of the 54-year-old neighbour with a large knife and tried to remove the video doorbell but the father's distinctive arm tattoos made him easy to identify.

The knife used by Dermot Burke, 69, to remove a neighbour's video doorbell following an argument over dustbins - Credit: Cambridge Constabulary

Armed officers arrived and arrested Christy after he was ordered to come outside the property, however Dermot refused to follow orders and became aggressive.

A stand-off ensued, with Dermot throwing planks of wood at officers and appearing near the back door with a 'gun' in his hand.

A stun grenade was then thrown into the home by officers to incapacitate the 69-year-old to de-arm and arrest him.

The 'gun' used by both men was recovered and later found to be a gas-powered BB pistol.

The pair appeared appeared at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (September 27) where they were both jailed for a year and 10 months.

Christy, of Victoria Road, Wisbech, previously admitted being in possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Dermot, of Perry Road, Leverington, Wisbech, previously admitted the same charge, as well as being in possession of a knife in a public place.

Detective Constable Matt Pope, who investigated, said: “This was a relatively low-level neighbour dispute which got completely out of hand due to the Burkes both being highly intoxicated.

“Christy armed himself with the weapon – which to an untrained eye, or from a distance, looks like a viable firearm – with the intention of intimidating the man, causing him to fear for his life.

“From the off-set their behaviour was aggressive and unjustified, causing the woman a lot of upset and fear, which then escalated, resulting in firearms officers being called to diffuse the situation and ultimately prevent anyone from being harmed.”