A father and son will stand trial for the murder of Matthew Rodwell (pictured) later this year. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A father and son will stand trial later this year having both denied the murder of a man in Downham Market.

Wayne Peckham, 47 and Riley Peckham, 22, have both been charged with the murder of Matthew Rodwell, 39, who died at a property in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market, on Sunday, January 23.

Police at a property in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market, where the body of Matthew Rodwell was found. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Both defendants, of Manby Close, Hilgay, near Downham, appeared at Norwich Crown Court via videolink from Norwich Prison on Friday, April 1 when they both pleaded not guilty to murder.

Wayne Peckham also denied a further count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the same date.

A trial, which is expected to last for about two weeks, has been fixed for September 26 this year.

Police at a property in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market, where the body of Matthew Rodwell was found. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Judge Anthony Bate set a hearing in the case for May 25.

Police had been called to a property in Bulrush Avenue at about 8pm on January 23 following reports of a disturbance inside the house.

Mr Rodwell, from Fincham, near Downham, was found with serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police at a property in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market, where the body of Matthew Rodwell was found. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A Home Office post mortem examination has been carried out although a preliminary cause of death has not be given and is "pending further investigation".

Wayne Peckham was arrested at the scene while Riley Peckham was arrested at a house in Paradise Place, also in the town.

In a statement released by police, Mr Rodwell’s parents said: "We’re devastated at the loss of our son.

"Words cannot describe how we’re all feeling and all we ask is you respect our privacy at this very difficult time."

He worked as a refuse worker for Serco, on its King's Lynn and West Norfolk team.

Jerry Barnes, operations manager, said: “Matthew Rodwell (Matt), worked at our King's Lynn depot from 2007, having joined the team as a refuse loader.

"In later years he achieved his HGV driver qualification, of which he was immensely proud.

"He will be very sadly missed by all of his colleagues who are devastated by the news.

"Matt was a very popular member of the team, his friendly nature meant he got on with everybody.

He added: "Our thoughts and condolences go out to Matthew’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

