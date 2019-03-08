Search

'They may come back again': Farmer issues warning following £6,000 theft

PUBLISHED: 12:45 24 April 2019

Lucy and Henry Bugden pictured with their dog Grappa at their Rushmere farm. Picture: Contributed by Lucy Bugden

Lucy and Henry Bugden pictured with their dog Grappa at their Rushmere farm. Picture: Contributed by Lucy Bugden

Archant

A landowner has warned farmers about thieves operating in the area, after more than £6,000 worth of machinery was taken from his home.

Stiga ride-on lawn mower were also stolen from the property, but the lawn mower was left damaged on the roadside close to the scene.

Henry Bugden's farm was targeted at some point between 4pm, on Monday, April 1, and 6am the following day.

The 61-year-old from Rushmere, near Lowestoft, lives on the land with his family and rents out some of the farm to contractors.

This is the second time he has been targeted by thieves, with his farm broken into two years ago.

Following the break in, he installed a number of chains and locks as well as CCTV for extra security on the property.

The thieves are believed to have cut the padlock off the gate and entered the farm.

However, the farmer believes the thieves scope out the area and has said they could come back again.

He said: “I think it is a group who comes in every couples of years. They may come back again.”

“We have CCTV so that is getting developed now.”

Several barns were ransacked and a Karcher hot pressure washer, 20-litre diesel can, air compressor, two angle grinders and various hand tools were taken during the theft.

A red Suzuki Eiger Quadrunner quad bike and a Stiga ride-on lawn mower were also stolen from the property, but the lawn mower was left damaged on the roadside close to the scene.

He said: “They dragged it from the barn, where it was then dragged up a hill. They have done some damage on it.”

The thieves are believed to have cut the padlock off the gate and entered the farm.

While he has insurance on some of the items, not all of the stolen items were covered.

Following a number of thefts across Norfolk and Suffolk, police have warned the community to be vigilant of stolen machinery and tools for sale.

They have advised owners to engrave or mark these items with ultraviolet or invisible marking pens.

Police are appealing for information and have urged witnesses to contact PC Samantha Plummer on 101 or email samantha.plummer@suffolk.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 37/19179/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

