Heartbroken family pay tribute to 'shining star' after murder

Published: 4:00 PM December 11, 2020 Updated: 4:56 PM December 11, 2020

Gemma Lynne Marjoram pictured before she met Michael Cowey.

That is how the heartbroken family of Gemma Cowey have described the murdered mother-of-three in an emotional tribute after her killer and estranged husband Michael Cowey was jailed for 23 years.

She was stabbed to death in June near a former mental health hospital at Thorpe St Andrew.

Gemma Lynne Marjoram.

A statement released by her mother Linda Smith, 60, on behalf of the family, including Gemma’s sisters Joanne, 35, and Kimberley, 27, said: “We are standing as strong as we can and gaining a little comfort from the fact that you are now free from harm and that you cannot be hurt anymore.

“The peace and joy of living was robbed from you over the last seven years of your life.

“We are devastated that you never got the chance to pursue the life you were so looking forward to.

Friends and family of Gemma Cowey outside Norwich Crown Court as her estranged husband Michael Cowey was sentenced over her murder.

“Your new deserving life was so full of promise and happiness, we were imagining how you would finally be free, to live your life with us, your family, who love you and care for you.

You will always be our shining star. We love you more than words can say.”

Miss Smith said her heart sank when police arrived to tell her the tragic news.

She said: "You feel like you're watching a horror film. I just said 'he's done it, he's killed her, my god, he's killed her'."

Gemma Lynne Marjoram (left) with her mother Linda Smith.

Born in 1981, Gemma grew up in Lowestoft.

Her mum and dad, Eric, split when she was just five, but the family later moved to Norwich via Carlton Colville.

After attending Sir John Leman High School in Beccles, Gemma went to Norwich City College where she studied accounting.

A loved one of Gemma Cowey pictured outside Norwich Crown Court, wearing a purple ribbon, which is used to show support for those who have been victim of domestic violence.

She had also studied travel and tourism but after leaving she got a job at Aviva and worked there for almost 10 years.

She later went to work with her then-partner at a vehicle bodyshop in Attleborough, travelling to places including Dubai and Monaco for work.

Miss Smith said: “She had an amazing life."

Gemma had her first child and was keen to have another, but the couple split. She later met Cowey.

Floral tributes to Gemma Lynne Marjoram at her funeral.

At her funeral earlier this year, Miss Smith paid tribute to Gemma, stating that her children would “thrive” and live “happy lives”.

She said: “Your children are now free as you are now free. I pray that you feel comfort in my words."