News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Heartbroken family pay tribute to 'shining star' after murder

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:00 PM December 11, 2020    Updated: 4:56 PM December 11, 2020
Gemma Lynne Marjoram pictured before she met Michael Cowey. Picture supplied by Gemma's mother Linda Smith.

Gemma Lynne Marjoram pictured before she met Michael Cowey. Picture supplied by Gemma's mother Linda Smith. - Credit: Supplied

You will always be our shining star.

That is how the heartbroken family of Gemma Cowey have described the murdered mother-of-three in an emotional tribute after her killer and estranged husband Michael Cowey was jailed for 23 years.

She was stabbed to death in June near a former mental health hospital at Thorpe St Andrew.

Gemma Lynne Marjoram. Picture supplied by Gemma's mother Linda Smith.

Gemma Lynne Marjoram. Picture supplied by Gemma's mother Linda Smith. - Credit: Supplied

A statement released by her mother Linda Smith, 60, on behalf of the family, including Gemma’s sisters Joanne, 35, and Kimberley, 27, said: “We are standing as strong as we can and gaining a little comfort from the fact that you are now free from harm and that you cannot be hurt anymore. 

“The peace and joy of living was robbed from you over the last seven years of your life. 

“We are devastated that you never got the chance to pursue the life you were so looking forward to.

 

Friends and family of Gemma Cowey outside Norwich Crown Court as her estranged husband Michael Cowey was sentenced over her murder.

Friends and family of Gemma Cowey outside Norwich Crown Court as her estranged husband Michael Cowey was sentenced over her murder. - Credit: East Anglia News Service

“Your new deserving life was so full of promise and happiness, we were imagining how you would finally be free, to live your life with us, your family, who love you and care for you.

You will always be our shining star. We love you more than words can say.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Pupils and staff told to stay home after Covid case at school
  2. 2 As region nears coronavirus tier review, NHS bosses issue warning
  3. 3 'Disgraceful' - Woman's anger as parcel is 'dumped in road' by courier
  1. 4 'So sad to see our café empty' - owner's anger at tier rules
  2. 5 Eight more patients with coronavirus die at N&N
  3. 6 Norwich's smallest pub loses half its lunch trade due to Tier 2 rules
  4. 7 Multi-million pound road shake-ups for string of Norwich streets
  5. 8 Norfolk couple want to share the land beside their mill with campers
  6. 9 People urged not to walk too close to cliff edges
  7. 10 City busy with shoppers amid countdown to Christmas

Miss Smith said her heart sank when police arrived to tell her the tragic news. 

She said: "You feel like you're watching a horror film. I just said 'he's done it, he's killed her, my god, he's killed her'."

Gemma Lynne Marjoram  (left) with her mother Linda Smith. Picture supplied by Gemma's mother Linda Smith.

Gemma Lynne Marjoram (left) with her mother Linda Smith. Picture supplied by Gemma's mother Linda Smith. - Credit: Supplied

Born in 1981, Gemma grew up in Lowestoft.

Her mum and dad, Eric, split when she was just five, but the family later moved to Norwich via Carlton Colville.

After attending Sir John Leman High School in Beccles, Gemma went to Norwich City College where she studied accounting.

A loved one of Gemma Cowey pictured outside Norwich Crown Court, wearing a purple ribbon, which is used to show support for those who have been victim of domestic violence.

A loved one of Gemma Cowey pictured outside Norwich Crown Court, wearing a purple ribbon, which is used to show support for those who have been victim of domestic violence. - Credit: East Anglia News Service

She had also studied travel and tourism but after leaving she got a job at Aviva and worked there for almost 10 years.

She later went to work with her then-partner at a vehicle bodyshop in Attleborough, travelling to places including Dubai and Monaco for work.

Miss Smith said: “She had an amazing life."

Gemma had her first child and was keen to have another, but the couple split. She later met Cowey.

Floral tributes to Gemma Lynne Marjoram at her funeral. Picture supplied by Gemma's mother Linda Smith.

Floral tributes to Gemma Lynne Marjoram at her funeral. Picture supplied by Gemma's mother Linda Smith. - Credit: Supplied

At her funeral earlier this year, Miss Smith paid tribute to Gemma, stating that her children would “thrive” and live “happy lives”.

She said: “Your children are now free as you are now free. I pray that you feel comfort in my words."

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Further increase in coronavirus rates across Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

Mum's anger as son is refused driving test - because car was 'too dirty'

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Football stadium will be demolished to make way for houses

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Criminal investigation into 'sickening' smell at Norfolk chicken factory

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon