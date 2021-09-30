News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Family tribute to 'colourful legend' killed in Norfolk crash

Peter Walsh

Published: 6:30 AM September 30, 2021   
Steven Mouncer who was killed in a crash at Needham in 2018.

The family of a man with a passion for motorcycles have described how a Norfolk town has lost a "colourful legend".

Steven Mouncer, 54, from Harleston, died when the motorbike he was riding was involved in a crash with an Audi A4 car in Needham.

Mr Mouncer's family have released a tribute to "a unique character who made everyone laugh" and a "colourful legend" who was killed in the crash on October 26, 2018.

Steven Mouncer's Suzuki motorbike.

The tribute said: "He was a hard-working honest man.

"His passion was for motorcycles. We miss him dearly, His mum and dad can't describe how they feel without him.

"We have lost a loved member of our family. Son, brother and uncle.

"We were overwhelmed by the immense turn-out at Steven's funeral in Harleston. The church was full to capacity and spreading outside."

The tribute comes after Michael Coulthard, 70, admitted causing death by careless driving.

Coulthard, from Gwent, was sentenced to 250 hours unpaid work and given a one-year driving ban as part of a 12-month community order imposed at Norwich Crown Court earlier this month.

Speaking out about the sentence, Mr Mouncer's family said: "We're all devastated after nearly three years at the outcome of the sentence.

"After a year the guilty driver will be able to get on with his life but we will never be able to get over the loss of Steven.

"The loss goes beyond family members, it has affected the witnesses in many ways. The family are truly and forever grateful to them."

The court heard how Coulthard had reversed his dark-coloured estate car out of the drive of a residential property, while being guided out by family members.

He remained across the road as they got into the car and approaching headlights were seen, but Coulthard, who had tried to show he was there to be seen, stayed where he was.

Speaking after the case, Andy Hughes, from Norfolk police's serious collision investigation unit, said: “Coulthard’s decision to remain stationary across an unlit country road, presenting Mr Mouncer with a solid road block, was completely ill-judged.

“The impact of his actions that night will not only remain with Mr Mouncer’s family, but also with his friends and those who witnessed the collision.

“This is another sad example of the consequences of poor decision making behind the wheel, and the wider impact every death on the roads has on our community."


