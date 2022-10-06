David Clarke who was killed in a crash on the A140 in January 2020 - Credit: Submitted by family

The devastated family of a motorcyclist who was killed after being hit by a car have urged other road users to be more aware of bikers to spare them the same heartache.

David Clarke, 56, formerly of Cross Street, Eye, died after his BMW motorbike was in a collision with the rear of Lynne Warden's Ford C-Max car on the A140 at Dickleburgh, near Diss.

Warden, 75, appeared at Norwich Crown Court for sentencing on Thursday (October 6) after being found guilty of causing death by careless driving following the fatal crash on January 10, 2020.

A statement released by Mr Clarke's family after sentencing said: "We as a family would like to take this opportunity to ask the public to please be much more aware of motorcycles on the road.

"This tragic incident has taken our beloved Dave from us, who was a father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend to many."

"We would like to say that we understand that this tragic error could have been anyone of us.

"But we urge people that if a mistake is made, especially one as catastrophic as this, to take responsibility for your mistake so that other families don't have to suffer the heartache that we have".

Mr Clarke, a father of three and grandfather of two, was described as a man who "always had a tale to tell" and would be missed every day by his family and friends.

It said: "Dave was a big man but he had to be to carry that big heart around - always thinking of others and full of fun and energy, known to his grandchildren as 'Grandad Bubbles'."

His family added he "roamed and worked all over the world with his best mate Andy" and took holidays around the world with his biker friends from the Diss area.

Warden, of Steggles Drive, Roydon, was given a 12 month community order, made up of 120 hours unpaid work.

Judge Katharine Moore said: "If you looked carefully, as you should've done you would've seen him."

The trial heard from Stephen Spence, prosecuting, the crash had been "a momentary error" by Warden with the "most tragic consequences".

Jude Durr, who represented Warden, said it was a "catastrophic misjudgment".

Warden was also banned from driving for 12 months and made the subject of a three-month curfew meaning she must remain at home between 7pm and 7am.