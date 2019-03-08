Vehicles seized after farm thefts

Operation Randall was set up by Police, to crack down on rural and countryside criminals. Pictured are (L) Special Chief Constable Kevin Banham and acting Special Chief Inspector James Spinks. Picture: Ian Burt

Two vehicles have been seized after farm equipment was stolen.

Police were called after reports agricultural equipment had been taken from a farm near Fakenham on Saturday night.

The offenders made off before police arrived, but the officers were able to seize two vehicles and recover stolen property.

They said forensics would now be carried out as part of the investigation.

Officers urged people to get in touch if they were aware of any recent thefts or suspicious activity around rural or agricultural sites.

A spokesman said: "A third of rural crime goes unreported which means we can't deploy the resources we need to do something about it."

