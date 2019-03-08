Search

Advanced search

Vehicles seized after farm thefts

PUBLISHED: 10:24 03 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 03 November 2019

Operation Randall was set up by Police, to crack down on rural and countryside criminals. Pictured are (L) Special Chief Constable Kevin Banham and acting Special Chief Inspector James Spinks. Picture: Ian Burt

Operation Randall was set up by Police, to crack down on rural and countryside criminals. Pictured are (L) Special Chief Constable Kevin Banham and acting Special Chief Inspector James Spinks. Picture: Ian Burt

Two vehicles have been seized after farm equipment was stolen.

Police were called after reports agricultural equipment had been taken from a farm near Fakenham on Saturday night.

The offenders made off before police arrived, but the officers were able to seize two vehicles and recover stolen property.

You may also want to watch:

They said forensics would now be carried out as part of the investigation.

Officers urged people to get in touch if they were aware of any recent thefts or suspicious activity around rural or agricultural sites.

A spokesman said: "A third of rural crime goes unreported which means we can't deploy the resources we need to do something about it."

Do you have a crime story?

E mail our crime correspondent at peter.walsh@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Village postpones fireworks display due to high winds

A fireworks display in north Norfolk has been postponed due to a forecast of high winds. Picture: Getty Images

Growing concern over state of historic pub as search for landlord continues

The Ei owned Kings Head in Hethersett has been closed for four months. Photo: Archant

Drive-thru restaurants, petrol station and park and ride included in vision for land near NDR

Land between the A140 and the NDR near Horsham St Faith could be redeveloped Photo: Mike Page.

WATCH: See inside first apartments for sale in £85m scheme to transform brewery site

St Anne's Quarter, Norwich. Pic: Savills

CCTV cameras in school toilets go live next week

Smithdon High School, Hunstanton, where CCTV cameras have been installed in toilets. Picture: Chris Bishop.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Revealed: The Norfolk schools which expelled the most pupils in 2017/18

King Edward VII Academy had one of the highest expulsion and suspension rates of Norfolk's schools in the 2017/18 academic year. Photo: Old Lennensians

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Growing concern over state of historic pub as search for landlord continues

The Ei owned Kings Head in Hethersett has been closed for four months. Photo: Archant

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 2-0 Premier League loss against Brighton

Ben Godfrey bravely clears his lines in Norwich City's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Brighton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Village postpones fireworks display due to high winds

A fireworks display in north Norfolk has been postponed due to a forecast of high winds. Picture: Getty Images

Josh Widdicombe review: he had everybody in the Norwich Theatre Royal roaring with laughter

Josh Widdicombe

Vehicles seized after farm thefts

Operation Randall was set up by Police, to crack down on rural and countryside criminals. Pictured are (L) Special Chief Constable Kevin Banham and acting Special Chief Inspector James Spinks. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists