Phone scam victims conned out of tens of thousands by fake police

Published: 5:03 PM February 10, 2021

One woman from Wymondham lost £30,000 to a fake police officer over the phone, while a man in Norwich was conned out of a further £20,000. - Credit: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

More than a dozen people in Norfolk have reported being contacted by fraudsters claiming to be police officers in the last two weeks – with two victims conned out of £50,000 between them.

A woman in her 70s from Wymondham was called by someone who claimed to be a police officer on Monday, February 8.

The person on the line coerced her into thinking she was part of an undercover operation and was encouraged to transfer £30,000 from her bank account.

The following day, a man in his 20s from Norwich was conned out of £20,000 after also being contacted by a fake police officer.

The caller had cloned the Norfolk Constabulary number, which made the man believe that he was speaking to a genuine member of the force.

In total, Norfolk Police said they had received 15 reports of courier fraud from people who had been called by someone claiming to be an officer and asking for money in the last fortnight.

Courier fraud is when a fraudster contacts a victim by telephone claiming to be a police officer, bank or from a government department, among other agencies.

A number of techniques will then be adopted in order to convince the victim to hand over their bank details or cash, which may then be passed on to a courier.

Norfolk Police has urged members of the public to be vigilant of such calls, and said neither the police nor your bank will ever ask you to withdraw or transfer money, or to purchase items.

People are also advised never to reveal their full banking password or PIN, and that police will never ask people to transfer money as part of an undercover operation.

If approached, people are advised to stop, challenge and protect – reject or ignore any requests if you think it might be a scam, and to contact your bank immediately if you think you may have fallen victim to one.

Officers are particularly keen for members of the community to ensure they contact family and friends, particularly elderly relatives to ensure they are aware of these scams and the warning signs.

If anyone has received a similar type of telephone call or has any information about these incidents. Contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting Operation Radium.

Alternatively, Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you believe a crime is in progress, always call 999.