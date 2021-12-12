Police seize fake AA van on Norfolk border
Published: 10:14 AM December 12, 2021
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary
A stolen van made to look like an AA vehicle has been seized by police on the Norfolk border.
Officers in the Cambridgeshire Rural Action Team discovered the vehicle in Wisbech on December 10, 2021.
As well as masquerading as a van belonging to the AA, the van had the identity of a different legally registered vehicle.
The van was found alongside a Honda ride-on lawn mower and another box van, which was also cloned.
All three vehicles are suspected to be stolen.
Investigations are ongoing to identify suspects involved in the use of these vehicles.
