Police seize fake AA van on Norfolk border

A fake AA van was found by police in Wisbech alongside two suspected stolen vehicles. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A stolen van made to look like an AA vehicle has been seized by police on the Norfolk border.

Officers in the Cambridgeshire Rural Action Team discovered the vehicle in Wisbech on December 10, 2021.

As well as masquerading as a van belonging to the AA, the van had the identity of a different legally registered vehicle.

The AA van found in Wisbech was a cloned vehicle. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

The van was found alongside a Honda ride-on lawn mower and another box van, which was also cloned.

A Honda ride-on lawn mower was found with the fake AA van. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A second van was found at the scene and is suspected to be stolen. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

All three vehicles are suspected to be stolen.

Investigations are ongoing to identify suspects involved in the use of these vehicles.

