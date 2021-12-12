News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police seize fake AA van on Norfolk border

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 10:14 AM December 12, 2021
Cambridgeshire police found a fake AA van in Wisbech

A fake AA van was found by police in Wisbech alongside two suspected stolen vehicles. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A stolen van made to look like an AA vehicle has been seized by police on the Norfolk border.

Officers in the Cambridgeshire Rural Action Team discovered the vehicle in Wisbech on December 10, 2021.

As well as masquerading as a van belonging to the AA, the van had the identity of a different legally registered vehicle.

Cambridgeshire police found a fake AA van in Wisbech

The AA van found in Wisbech was a cloned vehicle. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

The van was found alongside a Honda ride-on lawn mower and another box van, which was also cloned.

A stolen Honda lawn mower was seized by police in Wisbech along with a fake AA van

A Honda ride-on lawn mower was found with the fake AA van. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Cambridgeshire police found two stolen vans in Wisbech including one made to look like an AA van

A second van was found at the scene and is suspected to be stolen. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

All three vehicles are suspected to be stolen.

Investigations are ongoing to identify suspects involved in the use of these vehicles.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.


