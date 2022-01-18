More sentencing powers for magistrates to tackle Norfolk court backlogs

Magistrates are to have their sentencing powers increased in order to reduce pressure on the Crown Courts. - Credit: Ministry of Justice

Justice secretary Dominic Raab has dismissed criticism of plans to double magistrates' sentencing powers in a bid to tackle the chronic backlog of cases that has left victims of crime in the region facing lengthy delays for justice.

Magistrates will be able to hand out jail terms of up to a year - up from the current maximum of six months - in the latest effort to reduce the pressure faced by crown courts during the pandemic.

Outstanding cases have doubled in the east of England over the pandemic period, Ministry of Justice figures show. The number of sex offence cases alone had risen 182pc between 2019 and 2021.

The proposed changes will only apply to so-called 'either-way' offences which can be dealt with by magistrates or crown courts. It will mean defendants can still opt to have their case heard by a jury in a crown court if they wish.

More cases could be sentenced at Norwich Magistrates Court to ease pressures on crown court where the pandemic has caused backlogs. - Credit: Archant

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) estimates it could free up almost 2,000 extra days of crown court time a year but critics, including the Criminal Bar Association, have said it could have the opposite effect and add to backlogs.

Responding to suggestions that more people may elect to go to the crown court or may appeal longer sentences handed down by magistrates, the justice secretary said: "We looked at this very carefully. This measure... will mean cases can come to court quicker, which means greater justice for victims, more criminals seeing justice earlier."

Justice secretary Dominic Raab. - Credit: PA

Backlogs at Norwich Crown Court had seen a 47pc year-on-year increase in outstanding cases at the end of June 2021 with 766 court proceedings waiting to be heard.

That was actually a slight reduction from the 840 outstanding cases at the end of 2020, the highest figure since 2014.

At Norfolk magistrates' courts - in Norwich, King's Lynn and Great Yarmouth - there were 6,220 outstanding cases at the end of June 2021.

That was an 8pc increase on the previous quarter (5,768) but a 27pc reduction on the end of September 2020 (8,516).

Simon Nicholls, director of Belmores Solicitors in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Denise Bradley

Simon Nicholls, director of Belmores Solicitors in Norwich, said: "There's an old saying that justice delayed is justice denied. That applies not just to victims and complainants but also to defendants and witnesses.

"The longer a case takes to be heard the more difficult it may be to be successfully prosecuted or defended.”