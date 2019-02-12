Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Extra CCTV cameras to be used in Norwich neighbourhoods hit by crime

PUBLISHED: 11:19 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 01 March 2019

New CCTV cameras will be used around Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

New CCTV cameras will be used around Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

New portable CCTV cameras are to be bought which council officers will be able to train on hotspots of crime away from the city centre.

Simon Crawford, from the Russell Street Community Area Residents Association. Pic: Jamie HoneywoodSimon Crawford, from the Russell Street Community Area Residents Association. Pic: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City Council is to buy the four redeployable cameras, which will be added to three portable ones which City Hall and the police already use.

The announcement that the city council intends to buy the extra equipment came at a meeting of the full city council, where community representatives asked for cameras to tackle drug-related crime and anti-social behaviour.

Simon Crawford, from the Russell Street Community Area Residents Association, told councillors that CCTV further afield than the city centre was needed to deal with anti-social behaviour, general crime and County Lines drug dealing.

He said: “It is a fact that the drug crime and associated anti-social behaviour has been pushed out into the suburbs and into residential areas such as ours.

“My fellow committee members and additional residents in the area, while being involved in our by-monthly litter picks have seen first-hand open drug-dealing, bags of human excrement, used condoms, business waste dumped under low lying ground cover, increased fly-tipping and general mess and detritus that go with the less than desirable side of life in the community.”

Calling for cameras to be extended beyond the city centre, he said: “Surely the good and tax-paying people of Norwich have the right to feel protected from the less than decent members of the society who reside among us on a daily basis.”

Kevin Maguire, the city council’s cabinet member for safe city environment, said, as part of the budget for the coming year, the council would be spending about £20,000 on new portable CCTV cameras for public spaces and tower blocks - on top of the investment of more than £500,000 on the CCTV which covers the city centre.

He said those cameras would be placed in areas where significant problems were identified and that it was possible that the Russell Street area could be considered.

He said: “It’s important that people report all incidents to police or to the council so when the cameras become available, they can be placed in the most problematic locations.”

He said the cameras were part of a new £50,000 community safety initiative.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Family pays tribute to ‘amazing’ teenager killed in Norwich crash

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

Store in Norwich’s Royal Arcade announces it is to close

Shopping in the Royal Arcade, Norwich. Berrys and Grey. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Van drives into Aldi store during attempted ram raid

An attempted ram raid took place in Brandon on Friday morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries lead the chase for Tottenham ace

Norwich City have been linked with a Tottenham youngster Maxwell Statham Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Motorist caught speeding by police twice in one afternoon

One man has been arrested for assaulting a police officer in Norwich city centre.. Picture: Denise Bradley

Most Read

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where Bethany Alexander was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Chemical incident confirmed at Norfolk chocolate factory

Fire-fighters were called to a chemical incident at the Kinnerton factory in Fakenham, which makes chocolates. Picture: Ian Burt

‘They have a huge part to play between now and the end of the season’ – Ian Culverhouse on King’s Lynn fans

Adam Marriott has scored in each of his last four appearances at The Walks Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries lead the chase for Tottenham ace

Norwich City have been linked with a Tottenham youngster Maxwell Statham Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Store in Norwich’s Royal Arcade announces it is to close

Shopping in the Royal Arcade, Norwich. Berrys and Grey. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists