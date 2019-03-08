‘Stay out of Norwich’: Judge warns former soldier

A former soldier has been told by a judge to stay out of Norwich while he sorts out his long-standing alcohol problem.

Simon Pegg, 52, formerly of Elizabeth Fry Road, in Norwich, was given a four month suspended sentence in June last year for assault and criminal damage.

But on Monday he was back before Norwich Crown Court to admit threatening behaviour and assaulting a policeman in the city after he breached the order.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said that there had been issues with Pegg involving his neighbours at his Norwich address, and said there were now moves to have him evicted from the property.

He said that since Pegg had been living in Aylsham with his parents he had not re-offended.

After reading reports on Pegg, Judge Anthony Bate decided to defer any sentence for three months until July 26, to give him a chance to sort himself out.

Judge Bate said that he should continue to live with his parents in Aylsham, and should keep out of Norwich. Judge Bate told Pegg he should make sure he stayed out of trouble and get the help that was being offered him.

He said: “Alcohol is a particular problem for you.”

He added: “You should continue to address your alcohol misuse problems.”

Judge Bate said that as an ex-soldier there would also be help offered to him through various charities for ex-serviceman and he should explore those options.

He warned him: “Stay out of trouble.”

He said he would see him back at the crown court in July.

David Stewart, for Pegg, said that he had been seeking help for his alcohol problem.

When Pegg was sentenced at crown court last year he was warned by a judge about the consequences of continuing to drink.

Pegg had punched his ex-wife’s new partner causing bruising and a nose bleed and had to be arrested on that occasion with the help of a police dog. As well as being given a suspended sentence he was also ordered to pay £100 compensation to the victim.

Recorder John Freeman told him: “Please try and change things. You have got to stop it. If you don’t stop drinking you are going to lead a miserable life.”