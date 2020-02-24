Search

Advanced search

Ex-Norwich City player must complete unpaid work given for sex assault

PUBLISHED: 12:17 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 24 February 2020

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle

Archant

A former Norwich City footballer has been told to complete his 140 hours' unpaid work despite an application to get it revoked on health grounds.

Robert Eagle, 32, was ordered to do the unpaid work after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman at the former Mercy nightclub on Prince of Wales Road.

Eagle had denied the offence but was found guilty following a trial in January last year. He was also put on the sex offenders' register for five years.

Eagle, of Central Road, Leiston, was back in Norwich Crown Court on Monday, after an application by the probation service to get the order revoked because of mental health issues.

Andrew Oliver, appearing on behalf of the probation service, said Eagle had completed 44 hours of the order and there was still 96 hours outstanding.

He said the application by the probation service was to revoke the order as he said Eagle's health had deteriorated and it was felt that he was not able to continue to undertake the unpaid work.

Eagle had provided a sickness note from his GP and a letter from his employer, which he brought to court.

However, Judge Katharine Moore said although it was no fault of Eagle she would need more evidence to support his application and proper paperwork in place and medical evidence rather than just a sick note before she could agree to the application made by the probation service.

Judge Moore told Eagle: "If it is that you are genuinely medically unfit there must be proper medical evidence to that effect."

Judge Moore said that he would still need to complete the order.

During the trial the court heard that Eagle, who played for the Canaries 10 times, had been out with friends when the incident happened.

It was said Eagle had been in "high spirits" but had gone too far when he had groped a woman in the nightclub putting his hand up her skirt.

After his spell at Carrow Road, Eagle went onto play for Lowestoft Town and Leiston.

Most Read

Don’t panic! Mystery surrounds ‘gun’ discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

Flood alerts in place across Norfolk

Flood alerts are in place across Norfolk this morning. Picture: Environment Agency.

Motorcyclist in his 30s dies following crash

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the B1149 (pictured), between Edgefield and Holt, at around 1.50pm on Saturday, February 22. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ‘love seeing lambs’ in Norfolk

The Duke of Cambridge attends the Six Nations match between Wales and France at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

Driver caught watching YouTube while doing 65mph

The driver of a silver saloon car was caught watching YouTube while travelling at 65mph. Picture: Norfolk Police.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Don’t panic! Mystery surrounds ‘gun’ discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

Flood alerts in place across Norfolk

Flood alerts are in place across Norfolk this morning. Picture: Environment Agency.

Motorcyclist in his 30s dies following crash

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the B1149 (pictured), between Edgefield and Holt, at around 1.50pm on Saturday, February 22. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ‘love seeing lambs’ in Norfolk

The Duke of Cambridge attends the Six Nations match between Wales and France at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

Driver caught watching YouTube while doing 65mph

The driver of a silver saloon car was caught watching YouTube while travelling at 65mph. Picture: Norfolk Police.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ex-Norwich City player must complete unpaid work given for sex assault

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle

Flood alerts in place across Norfolk

Flood alerts are in place across Norfolk this morning. Picture: Environment Agency.

‘Oh Emi’ - Paddy’s Premier League debate

Daniel Farke had plenty to ponder in Norwich City's 1-0 Premier League defeat to Wolves Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video shows homeless man found sleeping in bin in Norwich

A rough sleeper was found climbing out of a bin in Norwich in the early hours of the morning on February 17, 2019. Picture: Biffa

Wedge of town land could hold 52 new homes

The site of the proposed homes off Hempstead Road, Holt. Image: Google
Drive 24