Ex-Norwich City player must complete unpaid work given for sex assault

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle Archant

A former Norwich City footballer has been told to complete his 140 hours' unpaid work despite an application to get it revoked on health grounds.

Robert Eagle, 32, was ordered to do the unpaid work after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman at the former Mercy nightclub on Prince of Wales Road.

Eagle had denied the offence but was found guilty following a trial in January last year. He was also put on the sex offenders' register for five years.

Eagle, of Central Road, Leiston, was back in Norwich Crown Court on Monday, after an application by the probation service to get the order revoked because of mental health issues.

Andrew Oliver, appearing on behalf of the probation service, said Eagle had completed 44 hours of the order and there was still 96 hours outstanding.

He said the application by the probation service was to revoke the order as he said Eagle's health had deteriorated and it was felt that he was not able to continue to undertake the unpaid work.

Eagle had provided a sickness note from his GP and a letter from his employer, which he brought to court.

However, Judge Katharine Moore said although it was no fault of Eagle she would need more evidence to support his application and proper paperwork in place and medical evidence rather than just a sick note before she could agree to the application made by the probation service.

Judge Moore told Eagle: "If it is that you are genuinely medically unfit there must be proper medical evidence to that effect."

Judge Moore said that he would still need to complete the order.

During the trial the court heard that Eagle, who played for the Canaries 10 times, had been out with friends when the incident happened.

It was said Eagle had been in "high spirits" but had gone too far when he had groped a woman in the nightclub putting his hand up her skirt.

After his spell at Carrow Road, Eagle went onto play for Lowestoft Town and Leiston.