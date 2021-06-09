Euro 2020 'not an excuse' for violence or abusive behaviour – police

Published: 12:53 PM June 9, 2021

Police in Norfolk have warned people to avoid over-drinking, refrain from hurting others and respect social distancing guidance during the European Championships this summer.

Euro 2020 kicks off on Friday when Turkey and Italy open the show, before England's first game of the tournament against Croatia on Sunday.

Norfolk Constabulary said it wants everyone to enjoy the tournament, but has urged supporters to celebrate safely and responsibly.

A series of posters have been released by Norfolk Police urging people to enjoy Euro 2020 responsibly. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Chief Superintendent David Buckley said: "We have lived through extraordinary times. I know how tough the last 12 months have been for everyone and the Euros will give us the opportunity to focus on something positive.

"If previous tournaments are anything to go by, these occasions can provide moments of intense joy and excitement as well as disappointment – both are integral to the experience.

"But this is not an excuse to allow those emotions to spill over into anti-social behaviour, hurting other people or damaging property. Any abusive behaviour on any level will not be tolerated – whatever the time of year and whatever the occasion.

"So, while it's a cause for celebration, I also want to stress that we will use all necessary resources to prevent disruption and will take a hard line against those who choose to be aggressive and are intent on causing trouble. Stick to the health regulations, stay safe and respect each other."

Officers have asked people to remember social distancing when out and about watching games with others, while also being drink-aware and keeping a close eye on phones, wallets and purses.

Advice reads: "Plan ahead and know how you are getting home at the end of the evening.

"Be cautious about how much you drink, as you need time for the effects of alcohol to wear off and as some games are midweek, you may find you are still over the limit the morning after a night of drinking."

The police added it would be offering "firm but fair and friendly policing" when giving extra support to residents and businesses at match times.

"Trouble spots" will also be patrolled when required.