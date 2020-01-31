Taverham footballer wins man of the match in England game

Two talented footballers have been presented with their official England shirts - ahead of one half of the duo scoring his first goal for the team.

Ethan Warne and Charlie Dickerson, of Taverham and Mattishall near Dereham, respectively, recently played in England U18 Schoolboys' friendly against Australia.

The 17-year-olds were presented with their official England shirt before the game.

Warne scored the only England goal and was awarded man of the match. The teams drew 1-1 during the friendly, which took place at Stafford Town FC on Saturday, January 25.

Richy Alderson, the England manager, described the match as "a game of two halves" and said he was happy with the boys' attitude and resilience to come back into the match after a tough start.

The up-and-coming players currently attend Dereham Education and Soccer Academy, run from Dereham Town Academy based at Aldiss Park. Dickerson is a Dereham Town (DTFC) first team player. Warne has also played in the DTFC squad previously, as well as for Mattishall FC.